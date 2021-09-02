Nicholas Crisp appointed as acting health director-general

Nicholas Crisp has been appointed acting director-general of the national health department following the suspension of Sandile Buthelezi.

Buthelezi was asked to go on leave, reportedly after he was questioned about his role in the R150m Digital Vibes scandal. His suspension and the appointment of an acting head come as the country’s vaccination programme is stalling.

It also follows soon after the appointment of a new minister and deputy minister to head the crucial department that is tasked with managing and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crisp confirmed that he would be taking over “for a minimum of 10 days”, and that he had been informed of the decision at 7am on Thursday and spent the day signing documents.

Attempts to get clarity and further information from health department spokesperson Popo Maja were unsuccessful.

Eyewitness News reported on Thursday that a letter, signed by health minister Joe Phaahla, stated that Crisp will be acting director-general with effect from Thursday until further notice.

Crisp is a deputy director-general in the department, and is responsible for handling the country’s vaccine rollout.

Speaking to Business Day on Thursday night, Crisp said he was ready to hold the fort in his acting capacity. He confirmed that Phaahla had asked him to take the reins as acting director-general for a minimum of 10 days.

“Yes, I have been asked to hold the fort until the DG, Sandile Buthelezi, comes back. The minister has asked me to be prepared to be the acting DG for a minimum of 10 days,” he said.