National Alarmed cabinet devises ways to bring vaccines to the people SA is still far from meeting its target of reaching 70% of the population BL PREMIUM

Alarmed by a slowdown in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, the cabinet on Wednesday discussed measures to resuscitate the campaign, including opening the process to 18-year-olds weeks in advance.

The measures, which may also include the extension of vaccination sites at commercial and recreational centres such as shopping malls, car washes and pension paypoints, may be announced as early as Thursday, when the government provides its post-cabinet briefing...