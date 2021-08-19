Alarmed cabinet devises ways to bring vaccines to the people
SA is still far from meeting its target of reaching 70% of the population
19 August 2021 - 05:10
Alarmed by a slowdown in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, the cabinet on Wednesday discussed measures to resuscitate the campaign, including opening the process to 18-year-olds weeks in advance.
The measures, which may also include the extension of vaccination sites at commercial and recreational centres such as shopping malls, car washes and pension paypoints, may be announced as early as Thursday, when the government provides its post-cabinet briefing...
