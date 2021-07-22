National / Health HEALTH DEPARTMENT Mmamoloko Kubayi wants SA to vaccinate based on age only Acting minister prepares proposal to scrap the current inoculation strategy BL PREMIUM

The national health department is proposing that the government stop providing coronavirus vaccines to specific sectors of the economy and switch to a solely age-based system for determining who is eligible for a shot.

Such an approach would be in line with that originally proposed by Business for SA, which has consistently said age-based stratification would be the simplest and fairest way to go...