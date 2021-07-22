HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Mmamoloko Kubayi wants SA to vaccinate based on age only
Acting minister prepares proposal to scrap the current inoculation strategy
22 July 2021 - 15:50
The national health department is proposing that the government stop providing coronavirus vaccines to specific sectors of the economy and switch to a solely age-based system for determining who is eligible for a shot.
Such an approach would be in line with that originally proposed by Business for SA, which has consistently said age-based stratification would be the simplest and fairest way to go...
