WATCH: Vaccine rollout offers strategy for future collaboration

SA passed the milestone of administering 7-million Covid-19 vaccinations last week, despite the drug supply limiting efforts to reach higher daily targets. We are still in the ramp-up phase, but it would be churlish to continue to bang on about our slow start and not recognise that the partnership between the government and the private sector is starting to deliver great results in recovering lost ground. The bottom line is that vaccines are highly effective in reducing death and relieving strain on healthcare systems so we can get back to our regular way of life.

Michael Avery spoke to Dr Nicholas Crisp, a deputy director-general in the National Department of Health and the person responsible for co-ordinating SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout; and Martin Kingston, chair of the B4SA steering committee providing national vaccination programme support, to find out the latest on the national vaccination rollout strategy.