National DIGITAL VIBES Zweli Mkhize may face criminal charges over Digital Vibes, says SIU Forensic investigator says evidence is pointing to criminality and failure to execute his job in line with constitution

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges for his role in the Digital Vibes contract, in which associates of his were awarded an irregular R150m communication contract by the department.

In a presentation to the standing committee on public accounts, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said Mkhize may have committed actions of criminality and failed to execute his function in compliance with the constitution, general oversight responsibilities in respect of the affairs of the national health department and obligations in terms of section 63 of the Public Finance Management Act...