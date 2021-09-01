National / Health CORONAVIRUS State considers vaccine passports for businesses and public amenities Business owners and the government could legally require users of their facilities to be vaccinated B L Premium

As SA’s coronavirus vaccination drive gathers pace, the government is exploring the scope for businesses and public amenities to demand proof of vaccination from patrons, health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Tuesday.

Phaahla said he was "quite certain" that once SA had attained sufficient vaccine coverage, business owners and the government could legally require the users of their facilities to be vaccinated...