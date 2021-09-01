CORONAVIRUS
State considers vaccine passports for businesses and public amenities
Business owners and the government could legally require users of their facilities to be vaccinated
01 September 2021 - 05:10
As SA’s coronavirus vaccination drive gathers pace, the government is exploring the scope for businesses and public amenities to demand proof of vaccination from patrons, health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Tuesday.
Phaahla said he was "quite certain" that once SA had attained sufficient vaccine coverage, business owners and the government could legally require the users of their facilities to be vaccinated...
