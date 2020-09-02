National / Health Parliament battles to process NHI Bill submissions, months after deadline On Tuesday, MPs debated the extent to which an external service provider should get involved BL PREMIUM

MPs are still at odds over how to process the tens of thousands of submissions received in response to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, nine months after the deadline they set for input closed.

The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s plan for universal health coverage, which aims to provide health services to the entire population free at the point of care. The bill was tabled in parliament in August 2019, and parliament called for written submissions in early September, with a November 29 deadline.