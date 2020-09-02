Parliament battles to process NHI Bill submissions, months after deadline
On Tuesday, MPs debated the extent to which an external service provider should get involved
02 September 2020 - 15:37
MPs are still at odds over how to process the tens of thousands of submissions received in response to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, nine months after the deadline they set for input closed.
The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s plan for universal health coverage, which aims to provide health services to the entire population free at the point of care. The bill was tabled in parliament in August 2019, and parliament called for written submissions in early September, with a November 29 deadline.
