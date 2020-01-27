National / Health Work closer with private sector on NHI, say Treasury officials Review calls for clarity on how government intends to achieve goals of National Health Insurance white paper BL PREMIUM

An analysis of the state’s progress towards universal health coverage, co-authored by several senior Treasury officials has called on the government to work more closely with private health-care providers in rolling out its proposed National Health Insurance (NHI).

NHI is the biggest reform of the health system proposed by the government since the end of apartheid. It is aimed at eliminating deep inequalities between public and private health systems by providing care for all eligible patients free at the point of delivery. NHI has been high on the political agenda since 2007, but progress in implementing the policy has been slower than expected. The government has made little progress in drawing in private sector providers. Parliament is processing its first bill.