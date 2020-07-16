Western Cape may not need private hospital beds for Covid-19 state patients

The Western Cape health department may be spared the cost of referring state patients to private hospitals if the region’s apparent decline in coronavirus infections continues, it emerged on Thursday.

After an initially rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, Cape Town is now seeing hospital admissions and deaths stabilising and the first signs of a possible decline, said Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete. His observations echo those of medical scheme administrator Discovery Health, which last week said it saw indications that the province’s epidemic may have reached its peak.

A similar trend is also seen in the weekly death reports from the Medical Research Council (MRC), said Cloete. The MRC’s latest weekly death report shows fatalities from natural causes — including Covid-19 — have steadily declined in the Western Cape over the past month. Natural deaths are those caused by diseases or conditions such as cancer.

The province has so far referred four patients to private hospitals, and this has been done to test its systems, not because it has run out of beds, said Cloete. All the requisite contracts are, however, in place should private hospital beds be required, he said.

“We are ready to activate these agreements should our service capacity be exceeded,” he said.

If pressure continues to ease on Western Cape hospitals, the provincial health department plans to resume elective surgery in August, he said. The Western Cape suspended non-urgent elective surgery in March to free up hospital beds for Covid-19 patients and reduce the risk of transmission within facilities.

“Non-Covid services will be scaled up from August 1 in a balanced way so that we deal with all the health-care needs of the population of the Western Cape,” said Cloete.