MRC finds Covid-19 has led to three times more deaths than official tally

The coronavirus pandemic has led to almost 11,000 fatalities in SA, more than triple the official death count, according to the latest analysis from the Medical Research Council (MRC).

The excess deaths reported by the MRC include those directly attributable to Covid-19 and those that occurred from other natural causes that could not be treated or prevented because people were afraid to seek care, or because there were constraints on health services.

Calculating these excess deaths provides an insight into the impact of the disease, which was first detected in SA in early March. Natural deaths are those caused by a disease or condition such as cancer, while non-natural deaths are due to causes such as traffic accidents or homicide.

The MRC estimates in its latest weekly death report that there were 10,994 more natural deaths between May 6 and July 7 in people over the age of one year than it would have expected had there been no coronavirus. The official death toll from Covid-19, as reported by health minister Zweli Mkhize stood at 3,502 on July 7.