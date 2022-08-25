The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
It’s easy to find instances where the Western Cape is more innovative than other provinces or the national government. What’s harder to determine is whether its approach is translating into faster growth and job creation. Or is it simply impossible for the province to move forwards when SA as a whole is sliding backwards?
“That’s the core question,” says premier Alan Winde, when we meet at his gracious Leeuwenhof residence on a rainy winter’s afternoon. “Can we, in a constitutional democracy, with the framework given to us by the constitution, paint outside the lines?”..
Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead
As despair about the rest of SA becomes pervasive, the province is a place where innovation, foresight and collaboration are translating into real gains. It shows what’s possible with good governance
It’s easy to find instances where the Western Cape is more innovative than other provinces or the national government. What’s harder to determine is whether its approach is translating into faster growth and job creation. Or is it simply impossible for the province to move forwards when SA as a whole is sliding backwards?

