×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead

As despair about the rest of SA becomes pervasive, the province is a place where innovation, foresight and collaboration are translating into real gains. It shows what’s possible with good governance

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

It’s easy to find instances where the Western Cape is more innovative than other provinces or the national government. What’s harder to determine is whether its approach is translating into faster growth and job creation. Or is it simply impossible for the province to move forwards when SA as a whole is sliding backwards?

“That’s the core question,” says premier Alan Winde, when we meet at his gracious Leeuwenhof residence on a rainy winter’s afternoon. “Can we, in a constitutional democracy, with the framework given to us by the constitution, paint outside the lines?”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.