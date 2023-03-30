National / Education

University ordered to reconsider decision barring student from graduating

Senate refused to grant Mbali Silimela a confirmation letter despite pleas by his faculty, which accepted work he hadn’t completed on time

30 March 2023 - 18:01 Tauriq Moosa

The High court has ordered the University of Fort Hare to reconsider its decision to deny a student from graduating after he failed to submit course work on time.

Mbali Silimela, a final year student in the education faculty at the university required a final mark in a compulsory module to graduate. Part of the module required him to upload certain media to the internet, but Silimela claims technical issues at the time prevented him from submitting the work by the deadline...

