The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Members of church given midnight deadline to leave the monastery
They will not yield to the pressure of knockout rugby by altering their playing style
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
The High court has ordered the University of Fort Hare to reconsider its decision to deny a student from graduating after he failed to submit course work on time.
Mbali Silimela, a final year student in the education faculty at the university required a final mark in a compulsory module to graduate. Part of the module required him to upload certain media to the internet, but Silimela claims technical issues at the time prevented him from submitting the work by the deadline...
University ordered to reconsider decision barring student from graduating
Senate refused to grant Mbali Silimela a confirmation letter despite pleas by his faculty, which accepted work he hadn’t completed on time
