Foundation phase ‘the key to mitigating impact of Covid-19 on education’

Fallout from the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns could have especially serious consequences for young learners, President tells lekgotla
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called for special attention be paid to the foundation phase of basic education as the public school system seeks to mitigate the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Addressing the basic education lekgotla on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the effects of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns could have especially serious consequences for young learners.
The annual gathering is aimed at reassessing education priorities, strengthening the national curriculum, including the three-stream model, and entrepreneurial education.
While teaching and learning is often constrained by conditions such as overcrowded classrooms and limited access to sanitation facilities at many, Ramaphosa emphasised that the government is dealing with the challenges.
The Sanitation Appropriate for Education programme had led to 50,000 sanitation facilities being built at 2,388 schools, he said, adding that a further 15,000 toilets were provided at 1,047 schools as part of the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative.
While admitting that it would take time to recoup the education lost as a result of the pandemic, Ramaphosa encouraged the sector to work on “building resilience and promoting success in basic education”, which was a firm foundation for “economic growth, social progress and tackling inequality”.
Ramaphosa notes that pupils who struggle with reading and basic numeracy, they are more likely to repeat classes. “This slows progress through the grades, places greater burdens on teachers and consumes resources which could have been directed to quality improvement,” he said.
Ramaphosa urged educators to widen the use of technology to support learning, particularly to pupils from disadvantaged communities.
Care and support for teaching and learning must be institutionalised so as to improve pupils’ performances and avoid drop outs, he said.
“Our schools must become places that are free of corporal punishment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, racism, substance abuse and other ills, Ramaphosa added.
“Our schools, like our country, must be alert to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19. As educators and stakeholders we must continue to encourage vaccination for those who are eligible.”
Foundation phase ‘the key to mitigating impact of Covid-19 on education’
