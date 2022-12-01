The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
For months education researchers have been fiercely flagging the fact that a huge wave of teacher retirements is going to hit South Africa between now and 2030, as more than half of public school teachers are already over the age of 50.
The good news is that, given the strides universities have made in ramping up the production of young teachers in recent years, they should be better able to meet the additional demand. New teacher graduates also score significantly higher than older teachers on content knowledge tests, especially in maths...
An expected teacher exodus in South Africa could be a good thing
An unprecedented wave of retirements by educators is foreseen by 2030, just as the pupil population peaks. Unless well managed, this could cause teacher shortages and rising class sizes. But strangely, a mass exodus of older staff members could be just the thing the education system needs
