VUT council chair Refilwe Buthelezi resigns after furore with vice-chancellor

Buthelezi said that at a council meeting in September, Prof Dan Kgwadi said he was being led by a ‘kid’ young enough to be his daughter

19 October 2022 - 13:40 Prega Govender

Vaal University of Technology (VUT) council chair Refilwe Buthelezi resigned on Tuesday, saying she could not work in an environment “where council members are divided and take sides”.

Her resignation comes in the wake of accusations by vice-chancellor Prof Dan Kgwadi of her “relentless harassment, victimisation and bullying”, “which is making my execution of responsibilities intolerable”...

