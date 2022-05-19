Maths skills suffer the most after lockdowns put pupils a year behind
Researchers suggest curriculum changes after finding maths and language the most harmed
19 May 2022 - 05:10
Most pupils at SA public schools are languishing a year behind where they would have been if it were not for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study that lays bare its devastating impact on education.
Government responses to Covid-19 brought schooling to a halt around the world, but the learning losses are particularly worrying for SA because it was performing poorly by international standards even before the pandemic struck...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now