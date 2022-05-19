National / Education Maths skills suffer the most after lockdowns put pupils a year behind Researchers suggest curriculum changes after finding maths and language the most harmed B L Premium

Most pupils at SA public schools are languishing a year behind where they would have been if it were not for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study that lays bare its devastating impact on education.

Government responses to Covid-19 brought schooling to a halt around the world, but the learning losses are particularly worrying for SA because it was performing poorly by international standards even before the pandemic struck...