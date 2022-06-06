National / Education Higher education on track to meet targets but graduates struggle for jobs Minister says access to universities has surged and SA is in sight of 1.6-million enrolments by 2030 B L Premium

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says the sector is on track to achieve some of the crucial National Development Plan (NDP) targets, including increasing the number of university enrolments as well as graduates attaining doctorates or advanced qualifications.

But while the higher education sector may be on track to meet its targets, some graduates are struggling to find employment partly due to SA’s dismal economic growth which recently led to the unemployment rate hitting a record high of 35.3% before declining slightly to 34.5% in the first quarter of 2022. This low economic growth rate could have a long-term effect on tax revenue, meaning the government is likely to struggle to subsidise education and improve social protection, which are among the biggest spending items in the budget. ..