Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there's reason for hope — and elaborates on the three interventions that could turn things around
Municipalities — which stand at the coal face of delivery for all 60-million South Africans — are rapidly unravelling. And while you’d imagine the country’s auditor-general (AG), Tsakani Maluleke, would be watching this with a growing sense of despondency, she is doing her best to find the glimmers of hope amid the wreckage.
“Most of the municipalities are not moving in the right direction, but there are a few that are starting to listen,” she tells the FM in an interview. “You give recommendations, and you solicit commitments, and then you hope and trust that people implement them. And when they don’t, it just makes the situation even worse. I don't get frustrated — I don’t think frustration is a helpful way to respond to the moment.” ..
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on SA’s municipal meltdown
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there is reason for hope — and elaborates on the three interventions that could turn things around
