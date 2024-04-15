Government urged to raise funding for green hydrogen projects
There is a disconnect between state goals and its support, says Hive Energy Africa executive John Nutt
15 April 2024 - 05:00
SA hopes to become a big player in the global supply of green hydrogen and products such as green ammonia, but project developers say that the government should do more to support the development of a green hydrogen economy.
It is estimated in SA’s R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, which identifies green hydrogen as one of three priority areas, that R320bn would have to be spent up to 2027 on research and developing the infrastructure needed to support the production, use and export of green hydrogen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.