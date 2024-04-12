PIC eyes a bigger slice for black asset managers
12 April 2024 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest state-run asset manager, plans to channel more business to black-owned and controlled money managers. It also wants more than a third of its senior managers to be women by the 2026/27 financial year.
The money manager, with R2.6-trillion in assets under management, outlined in its 2024-27 corporate plan its objective to maintain a minimum of 30% women at senior management level in the current financial year, as per the Paterson grading scales...
