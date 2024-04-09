Eskom expects to spend ‘significantly’ less on diesel in 2024
Eskom will be able to provide exact figures within the next couple of weeks
09 April 2024 - 13:12
Eskom is likely to provide a much smaller budget for diesel use in the 2024/25 financial year as it expects less reliance on the diesel-powered emergency generation fleet.
Eskom’s senior manager in the group executive generation office, Eric Shunmagum, told the media on Tuesday that the utility was still finalising its financials for the year ended March 31 2024 and the budget for the new financial year, but expected to have overspent on the diesel budget for the 2023/24 year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.