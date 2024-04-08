Barbara Creecy to hear advice about Eskom pollution rules appeal
The Neca Forum gave the appeals directorate its recommendation on the Eskom coal-fired power stations on March 8
08 April 2024 - 13:58
Eskom will soon know the outcome of an appeal lodged about two years ago against a decision related to permitted emissions from its coal-fired power stations.
An expert panel was appointed in 2022 by the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy, to advise her on the appeals lodged against a decision by the national air quality officer that would have resulted in the immediate shutdown of about 16GW of Eskom’s coal-fired generation capacity. It has already delivered its recommendation to the appeal directorate...
