Royalties victory for mining houses in court battle
Sars must apply single percentage in Richards Bay Minerals case
04 April 2024 - 06:25
Mining companies that produce multiple minerals are poised to benefit from a precedent-setting high court ruling that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) should implement a single mining royalty percentage for all unprocessed mineral resources, rather than calculating the royalties separately.
If the judgment is left unchallenged it could affect the mining sector’s contribution to the fiscus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.