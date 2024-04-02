Taxman warns dodgy advisers and revokes licences of eight
The tax authority is set on stamping out refund fraud, especially VAT fraud, much of which is syndicated fraud
02 April 2024 - 13:11
UPDATED 02 April 2024 - 22:43
The taxman has taken aim at dodgy tax advisers, revoking the licences of tax practitioners whose own tax affairs are noncompliant, and warning taxpayers not to take advice from those living on the edge of the law.
The warning from SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter came as the tax authority reported it collected R9.5bn more in the latest year than February’s budget estimates, extracting more than expected in corporate taxes and clamping down on refund fraud...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.