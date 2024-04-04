Port of East London to develop R60m desalination plant
The desalination plant will be operational in 2030, producing 0.5 megalitres of water per day
04 April 2024 - 05:00
The port of East London is set to develop a solar powered water desalination plant, as state-owned port manger and operator Transnet moves to stabilise its water supply and lessen reliance on municipal serviced and supplied water.
The port is along the mouth of Buffalo City and is the only commercial river port on the SA coastline. It caters for the ship repair industry and is also used by the automotive industry, being the preferred import and export port for Mercedes Benz SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.