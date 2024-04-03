SCA dismisses RAF appeal over new claims rules
Road Accident Fund says it intends to apply for a review of the decision
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for special leave to appeal the first of two recent high court rulings that overturned its efforts to increase the documentation required of claimants.
It is the latest in a series of legal blows to the RAF, which is defending several high-stakes court challenges to a swathe of far-reaching changes it has sought to introduce to narrow the pool of eligible claimants. These include a decision to stop paying claims from medical scheme members, excluding undocumented foreigners, and increasing the mandatory documentation required...
