Numsa set for national shutdown of RAF offices, citing ‘incompetent’ CEO
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the fund had been served with a 48-hour strike notice
12 March 2024 - 12:26
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is set to embark on a “national shutdown” of all Road Accident Fund (RAF) offices on Thursday, to demand the removal of CEO Collins Letsoalo for alleged “gross incompetence” and presiding over the “disastrous” state of affairs at the state-owned entity.
The RAF is among state organs hollowed out by years of mismanagement, huge backlogs and corruption. The fund handles almost 100,000 claims each year and is subjected to, almost daily, fraudulent and overinflated claims...
