Illegal foreign nationals entitled to claim from RAF
Directive by minister and Road Accident Fund overreaches their powers, court finds
27 March 2024 - 20:42
The high court in Pretoria has found the minister of transport and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) overreached their powers by issuing a directive that excludes illegal foreigners involved in accidents from accessing the fund’s benefits.
That puts in legal doubt proposed amendments to the RAF Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.