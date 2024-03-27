It is going to be a cool Easter weekend as the SA Weather Service (Saws) forecasts clouds and cooler temperatures from Friday into early next week.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected from Friday but temperatures will be warm over the northern provinces, said forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
He said a 30%-60% chance of showers and thundershowers was predicted for the eastern parts of the country and northeastern provinces into Easter Monday.
“Most parts of Limpopo will be cloudy from Friday afternoon into the morning. Saturday is when we will see cloudy conditions in the eastern parts and the escarpment in KwaZulu-Natal, all the way to Limpopo into Mpumalanga,” Thobela said.
On Saturday isolated showers are predicted in Limpopo’s central and western parts, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and all of Mpumalanga. Gauteng can expect a 30% chance of rain with temperatures in Pretoria expected to drop to 22ºC.
Thobela said: “Cooler temperatures on Sunday are expected in the afternoon. On Monday it will be cloudy over Limpopo and Mpumalanga and we expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning in Gauteng into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be up to 24ºC.”
Relief of cooler weather in eastern SA over Easter weekend
