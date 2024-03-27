National

Relief of cooler weather in eastern SA over Easter weekend

Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday afternoon

27 March 2024 - 13:05
by Rorisang Kgosana
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com

It is going to be a cool Easter weekend as the SA Weather Service (Saws) forecasts clouds and cooler temperatures from Friday into early next week.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected from Friday but temperatures will be warm over the northern provinces, said forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

He said a 30%-60% chance of showers and thundershowers was predicted for the eastern parts of the country and northeastern provinces into Easter Monday.

“Most parts of Limpopo will be cloudy from Friday afternoon into the morning. Saturday is when we will see cloudy conditions in the eastern parts and the escarpment in KwaZulu-Natal, all the way to Limpopo into Mpumalanga,” Thobela said.

On Saturday isolated showers are predicted in Limpopo’s central and western parts, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and all of Mpumalanga. Gauteng can expect a 30% chance of rain with temperatures in Pretoria expected to drop to 22ºC.

Thobela said: “Cooler temperatures on Sunday are expected in the afternoon. On Monday it will be cloudy over Limpopo and Mpumalanga and we expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning in Gauteng into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be up to 24ºC.”

TimesLIVE

Chocolate makers pin hopes on Easter as cocoa prices bite

The cocoa price has tripled in the past year due to worsening bean disease in West Africa
Companies
1 day ago

Junior guards to be deployed at ports of entry ahead of Easter weekend

Border Management Authority says 400 guards will assist with immigration-related work
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Magistrate Judith van Schalkwyk finally fired for ...
National
2.
South Africans working abroad urged to sort out ...
National
3.
Public service union calls 4.7% wage increase a ...
National / Labour
4.
Educor colleges get October deadline to appeal
National
5.
Damelin, CityVarsity and Lyceum colleges ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.