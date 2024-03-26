Political parties in parliament fail Paia test, says Information Regulator
Chair Pansy Tlakula also spills the beans on compliance by universities and JSE-listed companies
26 March 2024 - 16:26
SA’s Information Regulator head has named and shamed 14 political parties, including the ANC, DA and the EFF, for failing to meet all of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) requirements.
In a media statement on Tuesday, chair Pansy Tlakula said the regulator conducted 108 Paia assessments of public and private bodies, including political parties, universities, national and provincial government departments and JSE-listed companies...
