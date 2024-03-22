Gazprom investment in PetroSA subject to studies
Aim of the proposed deal is to refurbish mothballed Mossel Bay refinery
22 March 2024 - 05:00
Many uncertainties hover over the proposed investment of about R3,8bn by Russia’s Gazprombank Africa in the technically insolvent PetroSA.
The aim of the investment would be to refurbish PetroSA’s mothballed Mossel Bay gas-to-liquid refinery, which has been under care and maintenance since December 2020 because of a lack of gas feedstock. ..
