Scramble to find alternative gas supplies
Sasol warns its resources from Mozambique are nearing depletion
10 March 2024 - 06:10
Sasol says South Africa will have to learn to live without its natural gas as resources from Mozambique dry up, with businesses scrambling to find alternative gas supplies for their operations.
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler said the petrochemical giant had indicated to industrial users of the natural gas it supplies from Mozambique that it was going to cut supply by 2026 and was proposing the establishment of a gas vector that would bring in liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. ..
