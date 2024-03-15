National

Fuel price increases in April but lower than expected

March brought hikes of more than R1 for all fuel grades

15 March 2024 - 11:37
by Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF
Motorists are to be hit with fuel price increases again in April, though they look to be less than initially expected.

Earlier in March, the Central Energy Fund reported an under-recovery of more than R1/l for petrol and 65c for diesel due to rising international oil prices and the weakened rand. However, with the subsequent recovery of the rand against the dollar from more than R19 to R18.70, the data points to a more modest increase of about 12c for petrol and 30c for diesel in April.

With the volatile oil price and exchange rate it is too early to make a definite call but if there is an increase it would be the third consecutive one after 2024 started off well for motorists with major cuts in January (up to 76c/l for petrol and R1.26 for diesel).

February saw petrol go up 75c and diesel 73c and March brought hikes of more than R1 for all fuel grades.

Some good news is the two main levies on fuel — the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

This is what motorists are paying for fuel now:

Inland:

93 unleaded — R24.13

95 unleaded — R24.45

Diesel 0.05% — R22.42 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R22.61 (wholesale).

Coast:

95 unleaded — R23.73

Diesel 0.05% — R21.70 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.91 (wholesale).

FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69

The service is the cheapest in the country and customers can pay the fee using eBucks rewards
Life
3 days ago

Bring back buttons, says vehicle safety’s Euro NCAP

Car companies wanting to score maximum safety points will not be able to rely only on touchscreens
Life
4 days ago
