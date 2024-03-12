NEWS
FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69
The service is the cheapest in the country and customers can pay the fee using eBucks rewards
12 March 2024 - 11:24
After reducing the service fee for vehicle licence disc renewal to R99 on its app last year, FNB has further dropped the fee to R69. .
Available for a promotional time period, the service includes delivery and can be paid in cash or eBucks. To renew a vehicle licence disc through the FNB app, customers need to use their smart device to scan their vehicle licence disc and complete the renewal process with secure in-app payment...
