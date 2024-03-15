JSE slips as data points to stubborn inflation
US producer inflation, as measured by the PPI — a measure of wholesale inflation — came in worse than expected
15 March 2024 - 11:19
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors considered economic data pointing to inflation remaining sticky in the US.
Producer inflation, as measured by the producer price index (PPI) — a measure of wholesale inflation — came in hotter than expected on Thursday. PPI for February rose 0.6% on the month, higher than the market forecast of 0.3% increase. January’s increase was 0.3%. Year on year, the headline index rose 1.6%, the biggest move since September 2023...
