CLYDE RUSSELL: Softer spot LNG prices point to contract pain
Data from commodity analysts indicates price-sensitive buyers of the fuel such as India and China are heading to market
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Launceston, Australia — Lower spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia have yet to drive a significant boost in demand for the super-chilled fuel, though there is an increase in appetite from price-sensitive buyers such as India and China.
Asia’s imports of LNG are estimated at 22.59-million tonnes for March by commodity analysts Kpler, slightly below the 22.69-million tonnes recorded for February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.