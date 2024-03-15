INFORMATION REQUEST
Financial Intelligence Centre loses patience with estate agents and law firms
FIC casts suspicious eye on laggards and begins to impose penalties
15 March 2024 - 05:00
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is adopting a hard line with estate agents and legal practitioners who fail to provide requested information about their businesses.
FIC acting director Pieter Smit said during a panel discussion on greylisting at an industry conference of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority that the response by the two sectors — regarded as high risk in terms of money-laundering — to requests for information had been weak...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.