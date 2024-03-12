IEC says fired official downloaded more than ANC and MK lists

Electoral Commission of SA CEO Sy Mamabolo. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
An employee of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has been fired after a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised distribution of ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party 2024 national and provincial election candidate lists at the weekend.
The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.
The IEC is unhappy about the embarrassing breach ahead of the May polls.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports, but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission.
He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.
“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.
[Media Statement] Electoral Commission terminates employment of employee responsible for unauthorised release of candidate nomination list. pic.twitter.com/sgNQIfO7C8
Mamabolo said the employee admitted responsibility to the commission for the leak and for downloading the lists. He said the employee’s computer was taken for further forensic analysis.
“Our own determination is that the downloads did not only relate to those parties, it was a whole lot other parties. It was close to everything that there was in the system,” Mamabolo told Newzroom Afrika.
Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi confirmed the regulator was also probing a “security compromise” behind the leak.
Mamabolo said the commission was working with the regulator in the investigations.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo says almost everything in the system was downloaded
