ANC defends inclusion of corruption accused in candidate list
Decision to include those implicated in state capture is expected to test unity of the party
The ANC has defended the inclusion of corruption-implicated members on its list of potential public representatives, with head of the electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe saying the candidates were chosen based on the value they would add to parliament plus compliance with electoral rules.
The governing party on Monday officially released its candidate list, which shows it may have ignored the recommendations of its integrity commission, choosing instead to include many implicated in state capture or tainted with corruption scandals. This includes sport, arts & culture minister Zizi Kodwa, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, MP Cedric Frolick and deputy water & sanitation minister David Mahlobo. ..
