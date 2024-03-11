The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing severe rainfall and wind between Tuesday and Thursday.
According to the service, a weak tropical low-pressure system is positioned in the Mozambique Channel, between Mozambique and Madagascar.
Tropical lows are known for having lower wind speeds than tropical cyclones but can bring severe thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain.
Saws said that during the past week, the system had drifted slowly around the eastern and southern parts of the Mozambique channel region, causing heavy thunder and downpours over the eastern coastline of Madagascar.
“Thus far surface winds associated with the system have not been particularly strong or damaging. In the days ahead, however, the system is expected to deepen and intensify. At this stage the primary regions at risk are the southern coastal regions of Mozambique, southwards of Beira,” said Saws.
It said while the eastern parts of SA were not expected to be directly affected, residents living in the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy and rainy weather.
Saws said it would continue to monitor developments and would issue updates as required.
Low-pressure storm in Mozambique Channel might affect east SA
People living in the Lowveld regions of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and northern KZN should brace for windy and rainy weather
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing severe rainfall and wind between Tuesday and Thursday.
According to the service, a weak tropical low-pressure system is positioned in the Mozambique Channel, between Mozambique and Madagascar.
Tropical lows are known for having lower wind speeds than tropical cyclones but can bring severe thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain.
Saws said that during the past week, the system had drifted slowly around the eastern and southern parts of the Mozambique channel region, causing heavy thunder and downpours over the eastern coastline of Madagascar.
“Thus far surface winds associated with the system have not been particularly strong or damaging. In the days ahead, however, the system is expected to deepen and intensify. At this stage the primary regions at risk are the southern coastal regions of Mozambique, southwards of Beira,” said Saws.
It said while the eastern parts of SA were not expected to be directly affected, residents living in the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy and rainy weather.
Saws said it would continue to monitor developments and would issue updates as required.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.