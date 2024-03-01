Fuel prices look set to soar in March
The main driver of the hikes is higher international product prices, as well as the higher average rand-dollar exchange rate
01 March 2024 - 13:07
Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin in March, according to the Automobile Association (AA), which has reviewed the data.
The AA said the expected increase would create more financial woes for South Africans as they scrambled to absorb the increases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.