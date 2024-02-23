National

Transnet R400m fraud case transferred to high court

The accused appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge

23 February 2024 - 11:53
The accused in the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30, 2022, in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court include Anoj Singh, right, and Brian Molefe, second from right. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The R405m Transnet consultancy fraud and corruption case has been transferred to the high court in Johannesburg.

The case involves former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, Regiments directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Transnet acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee, Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.

They appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, on Friday. The trial dates are expected to be set in March.

They face charges arising from the locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn. 

The former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while some accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money-laundering. 

TimesLIVE

Transnet creditors are pressing government for a bailout, says Godongwana

No new funds have been allocated for dysfunctional SOEs
National
1 day ago

Judge refuses to grant relaxed bail conditions for Anoj Singh to take job in Dubai

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa says it is noteworthy that Singh will not be confined within the borders of the UAE
National
1 hour ago

Godongwana’s budget injection of R150bn a debt reprieve

Profits on foreign reserves give budget some breathing room, but taxpayers will not get relief from bracket creep
Economy
1 day ago
