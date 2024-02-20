More mining jobs to be lost as Kumba announces retrenchments
On Monday, Amplats said it had started a restructuring process that could result in 3,700 workers being retrenched
20 February 2024 - 09:46
Kumba announced on Monday that it would start a section 189A process, which could result in 490 job losses across its operations. This is due to the group having to slow down production in response to a deterioration in Transnet rail services.
SA’s largest iron ore producer will also undertake a contractor review process that may affect 160 service providers...
