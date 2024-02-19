Judge scolds Standard Bank in its legal wrangle with Sekunjalo
Iqbal Survé welcomes high court’s refusal of leave to appeal against a ruling on keeping Sekunjalo accounts open
19 February 2024 - 18:59
The Western Cape High Court has criticised the “unacceptable” conduct of Standard Bank in appealing against its earlier decision that it must keep the accounts of Iqbal Survé investment vehicle Sekunjalo opened.
The lender approached the court for leave to appeal against the interdict it granted in September, stopping the bank from closing the bank accounts until the finalisation of an Equality Court case in which Sekunjalo is challenging alleged unfair discrimination by banks in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.