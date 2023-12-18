SCA dismisses racism allegations levelled against Nedbank
The SCA ruled that Nedbank was within its rights to give notice to shut down the Sekunjalo group accounts
18 December 2023 - 15:42
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found that business-person Iqbal Survé and his entities have failed to prove the racism allegations they levelled against banking group Nedbank which wants to close the accounts of units in the Sekunjalo group over reputational risk concerns.
This comes as Nedbank overturned an interdict granted by the Equality Court in 2022 that it cannot close accounts held by companies in the Sekunjalo stable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.