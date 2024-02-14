Joburg stands to lose R1.2bn in conditional grants from National Treasury
Planned reduction in payments comes after a similar warning to Tshwane and will place further strain on metros’ finances
14 February 2024 - 14:09
The National Treasury has notified the City of Johannesburg that it to cut the city’s conditional grants by R1.2bn — 15% of its capital budget.
The notification comes after the Treasury also threatened to cut Tshwane’s conditional grants by R630m because of the metro’s underperformance and noncompliance with integrated urban development grants. ..
