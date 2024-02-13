Coronation goes to Constitutional Court over R716m tax penalty
13 February 2024 - 05:00
Asset management firm Coronation will argue before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday that the SA Revenue Service’s tax calculations should be overturned in a R716m tax dispute involving its Irish subsidiary.
The apex court’s decision may affect all SA companies with foreign businesses operating overseas and how their tax calculations are conducted. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.