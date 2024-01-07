Sars’ preservation order against Eskom contractors reveals millions in tax evasion
Agency alleges that Solomon Lamola has not submitted personal tax returns since 2011
07 January 2024 - 18:47
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has obtained a preservation order against two entities that do business with Eskom and are suspected to have links to a coal smuggling syndicate the tax agency raided in October.
The entities, Manyeleti Consulting and Mogogudi Contractors, are controlled by Solomon Lamola. The tax agency alleges that Lamola, an industrial engineer, has not submitted his personal tax returns since 2011 and owes the fiscus nearly R6m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.