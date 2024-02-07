Minister calls for comment on Post Office exclusivity
Gungubele considering extension of Sapo monopoly on delivering mail under 1kg to homes and post boxes
07 February 2024 - 18:54
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has asked interested parties to comment on whether he should extend a law more than two-decades old that gives the SA Post Office (Sapo) a monopoly on delivering mail under 1kg to homes and post boxes.
The Post Office also has exclusivity on the provision of address boxes and issues of stamps. ..
