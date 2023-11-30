EDITORIAL: A dead letter?
If the Post Office gets another bailout, it’s more than likely to be back asking for more, unless drastic changes are made
30 November 2023 - 05:00
The South African Post Office has been a zombie company for many months. Staff have routinely had to work without power, without paper to print car licences, and without proper security. It’s an indictment on the management of that state entity, and those who oversaw it.
But it clearly hasn’t been run as a going concern for ages. Since 2022, documents filed last week show, its costs have amounted to 200% of what it collected in revenue. That’s no way to run a business, especially one with a monopoly. ..
